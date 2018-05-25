Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Here's this week's 'My Newbury' photo

Share your pictures of West Berkshire by emailing us

Here's this week's 'My Newbury' photo

THIS week’s My Newbury photo, of the Kennet and Avon Canal in glorious sunshine, was taken by Newbury Weekly News news editor Dan Cooper.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and Newburytoday some of your photographs?
They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk 

Alternatively, send it to our twitter account @newburytoday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

They may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, the Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our NewburyToday Facebook page.

