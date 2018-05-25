Testimonial match to be held in memory of local football manager

THE son of a much-loved local football manager is holding a testimonial match in memory of his father this weekend.

Daniel Simmons has organised the event, which will be held at Newbury Football Club in Faraday Road, on Sunday, to honour his father, Roy.

Mr Simmons senior, who enjoyed a managerial stint with the Newbury Royal British Legion, endured an 18-year battle with thyroid cancer.

He died in February this year, at the age of 55, after contracting meningitis.

During his life, Mr Simmons, a season ticket holder at Southampton FC, also played for two pub teams – The Starting Gate, Speen, and The Red House, Newbury.

Mr Simmons junior said: “He was quite well-known and a man who was well-liked and respected.

“There were over 300 people at his funeral.

“He had a real passion for football.”

A total of 60 players have registered to play in the event and they will all be kitted out in sponsored shirts donated by Thatcham-based sweet shop Sweet Imagination.

The shirts will include a printed logo of Mr Simmons senior and the sweet shop will be handing out treats on the day.

There will also be a tombola and a number of football stalls.

Cold refreshments will be served to guests, free of charge.

There will be a raffle and auction at the event, proceeds from which will go to Cancer Research UK and the Meningitis Research Foundation.

A signed Jenson Button Formula 1 shirt, a two-night stay at a luxury Bournemouth hotel and a pair of premium match tickets to watch Arsenal FC are among the prizes in the auction.

Gates will open at 1pm and the cost of entry is £1, with kick-off taking place an hour later.

The raffle will be drawn at 5pm, with the auction at 6pm.

A race night will conclude the day’s events, followed by an after party at the Document House bar in Newbury town centre, where there will be a 20 per cent discount for those with a matchday programme.