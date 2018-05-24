Moran relishes Vase victory

TOM Moran was thrilled that Thatcham finished the season off with silverware at Wembley.

The centre-back partnered Babz Jarra in the heart of the Thatcham defence as they held firm to keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 FA Vase final win against Stockton.

The former Slough Town player enjoyed the Kingfishers’ preparations ahead of the final as they trained at two stadiums.

“The build-up to the game was crazy,” he said.

“Having the opportunity to have training sessions at Reading and Crystal Palace in the week leading up to the final was brilliant.”

The 26-year-old also praised the Kingfishers army of supporters who made the trip to the national stadium last weekend.

“On Saturday everyone just tried to relax and prepare for Sunday and playing at Wembley was an experience I’ll never forget.

“The support from the Thatcham fans was immense from start to finish.”

Moran believes his side were deserved winners on the day and did well towards the end of the final, despite being put under some pressure.

He said: “I felt like we settled really well into the game and created the better chances.

“However in the last 15-20 minutes there were a lot of tired legs and we came under a bit of pressure, but, like we have done all season, we stuck together and got over the line.”

The celebrations went on for a while after the full-time whistle and Moran was proud he could create history in front of his family and the Thatcham supporters.

He said: “When the whistle went it was just absolute relief and euphoria and the celebrations with the fans and my family after I can’t even put into words.

“I’m just buzzing for everyone involved at the club and for all the people who have put in hard work all season long and who were finally rewarded with an unforgettable day at Wembley.”