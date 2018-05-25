Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Delays on A4 in Newbury following collision

All three emergency services currently in attendance

THERE are currently delays on the A4 near the Robin Hood roundabout due to a collision involving three cars. 

All the emergency services are currently on the scene.

One lane is closed in each direction by the traffic light junction at the top of Faraday Road.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 11.10am on Friday, 25 May, Thames Valley Fire Control Service received reports of a road traffic collision (RTC) on London Road in Newbury.

"Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newbury Fire Station were sent to the scene.

"Upon arrival, crews found three cars involved in a RTC. No one was trapped so firefighters made the scene safe and were on the scene for around 30 minutes".

  • richardhall99

    25/05/2018 - 13:01

    "All the emergency services are currently on the scene." - the coastguard had a long way to come :)

