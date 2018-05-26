Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

LK Hair a cut above

Newbury Salon wins two awards

A NEWBURY salon has won two prestigious awards at the English Hair and Beauty Awards. 

LK Hair, in Regnum Drive, walked away from the awards ceremony as a regional and national winner. 

Owner Kim Watts said: “It is amazing and a real boost for the staff.

“We have had a busy year and I know I can leave the girls in charge. I couldn’t have done it without my team. They are the ones who have really made it possible. 

“We would like to thank our amazing clients who are loyal and love what we do.”

LK Hair won the Customer Service of the Year South East and the Customer Service of the Year Overall categories. 

These were the seventh English Hair and Beauty Awards, which are held annually.

Seven other salons from the West Berkshire area were shortlisted.

