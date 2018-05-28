Wash Common Scout hut boost

THE 1st Wash Common Scout group received a boost in its bid for a new hut after a £1,000 donation from the Berkshire Freemasons.

The Freemasons presented the cheque to the Scouts to help them towards their fundraising target of £500,000.

The pledge was made following an application by Freemason Mike Sparvell.

Mr Sparvell and fellow Freemason Barry Lane handed over the money to group Scout leader Rob Daniels and the chairman of the Scouts executive committee Mike Goddard.

Newbury mayor and mayoress David and Marion Fenn also attended the presentation as they have supported the Scouts’ appeal over the past year

The 1st Wash Common Scout Group is close to the hearts of both the mayor and Mr Lane as both their sons attended the group.

The Battery End Scout hut is more than 100 years old and needs replacing.

The group has so far raised almost £60,000 towards its £500,000 target.