New Silchester walking group puts its best foot forward

A DAYTIME walking group in Silchester held its inaugural walk last Wednesday morning.

Clare Payne, 44, started the group through the Spotted Silchester Facebook Page.

She posted: “Back in December I suffered an aortic dissection which means running is no longer the wisest option for exercise.

“However, I know how much I benefit from exercise, fresh air and friendship.

“Let me know if there’s any interest and let’s get Silchester walking.

“I’m thinking all abilities, with maybe a cheeky coffee stop too.

“Just once a week, probably weekday, as I have family commitments at weekends.”

Silchester rallied to the cry and six people donned their walking boots to walk 2.5 miles, starting from Silchester Pavilion and along the Roman wall.

“I used to run, but now that is not an option,” Ms Payne said. “We had a running group so I understand the power of a group and the friendship it brings.

“Silchester is a great community, and up for community activities. If you suggest something new, they are up for it.”

Another walker, Louise Baines, with her dog Desmond, was also walking for health reasons.

She started chemotherapy last week to fight breast cancer.

She said: “This is the first day I have felt quite bad, so I needed the motivation to get out. I could have stayed in bed.

“I just want to keep up my normal life. I walk twice a day with the dog, but it is better with other people.”

For more information go to www.facebook.com/groups/1952627645049589/