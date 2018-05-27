Prolific Newbury shoplifter jailed

A NEWBURY shoplifter has been jailed because of his “appalling” record of previous convictions.

Dale Philip Hayward was already subject to a community order for his previous bout of offending when he was convicted of his latest string of thefts involving hundreds of pounds worth of goods.

However, the town’s shopkeepers got a break when the 30-year-old, who lives at the Two Saints hostel in Newtown Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 25.

There, he admitted stealing alcohol worth £106 from Sainsbury’s; meat worth £400, meat worth £186 and meat worth £46, plus Champagne worth £120, all from Marks and Spencer; stealing fragrance worth £44 from Boots and breaching a court-imposed community order.

All those offences were committed in Newbury between January 13 and April 24.

Mr Hayward was ordered to pay compensation for those goods, which were not recovered.

In addition, he was sent to prison for 22 weeks.

Magistrates said the sentence was justified because “his record of previous convictions is appalling”.