Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Meet Newbury's new mayor

Margo Payne has taken over the role of the town's first citizen

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Meet Newbury's new mayor

NEWBURY’s new mayor has been sworn into office.

Margo Payne (Con, Clay Hill) was handed the chain by the outgoing mayor, David Fenn, at a ceremony at the Corn Exchange last Sunday.

Mrs Payne used her new role as the town’s first citizen to reinforce her links with other women who previously held the title of mayor.

She said: “This year marks 100 years of women’s suffrage and it is fitting to note that the colours of women’s suffrage are green and purple – the same colours worn by girls who attended Newbury County Girls Grammar School [where she attended].

“Our first lady mayor, Elsie Kimber in 1932, was a Newbury County Girls Grammar School girl, as indeed, in 2014 was our last lady mayor Jo Day.

“I am delighted to be following in such enlightened footsteps.”

Mrs Payne, who was elected to the council for the first time in 2015, also paid tribute to the departing mayor and mayoress, David and Marion Fenn, for serving Newbury’s community “with such enthusiasm”.

In his final speech before parting with his mayoral robe – which he joked one pre-school child had referred to as a ‘dressing gown’ – Mr Fenn thanked his close associates for supporting him in his role. He also praised the people of Newbury for their ‘amazing’ support and respect they had shown to him.

Mr Fenn added: “It has been an honour to represent the people of Newbury in the many and varied engagements that Marion and I have been invited to during my 53 weeks of office.”

In addition to raising money for the Mayor’s Benevolent Fund, Mrs Payne revealed she will be supporting children’s charity Daisy’s Dream and The Rosemary Appeal over the coming year.

“I promise to uphold the position of mayor with vigour, enthusiasm and, most of all, dedication to the best interests of this wonderful place I call home, Newbury,” she said.

Mrs Payne will be supported in her role by deputy mayor Kuldip Singh Kang.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A4 crash causes tailbacks near to Newbury's Robin Hood roundabout

Delays on A4 following collision

Bid for new pub in Tadley

Bid for new pub in Tadley

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

Man found guilty of killing his wife

Man found guilty of killing his wife

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33