Meet Newbury's new mayor

NEWBURY’s new mayor has been sworn into office.

Margo Payne (Con, Clay Hill) was handed the chain by the outgoing mayor, David Fenn, at a ceremony at the Corn Exchange last Sunday.

Mrs Payne used her new role as the town’s first citizen to reinforce her links with other women who previously held the title of mayor.

She said: “This year marks 100 years of women’s suffrage and it is fitting to note that the colours of women’s suffrage are green and purple – the same colours worn by girls who attended Newbury County Girls Grammar School [where she attended].

“Our first lady mayor, Elsie Kimber in 1932, was a Newbury County Girls Grammar School girl, as indeed, in 2014 was our last lady mayor Jo Day.

“I am delighted to be following in such enlightened footsteps.”

Mrs Payne, who was elected to the council for the first time in 2015, also paid tribute to the departing mayor and mayoress, David and Marion Fenn, for serving Newbury’s community “with such enthusiasm”.

In his final speech before parting with his mayoral robe – which he joked one pre-school child had referred to as a ‘dressing gown’ – Mr Fenn thanked his close associates for supporting him in his role. He also praised the people of Newbury for their ‘amazing’ support and respect they had shown to him.

Mr Fenn added: “It has been an honour to represent the people of Newbury in the many and varied engagements that Marion and I have been invited to during my 53 weeks of office.”

In addition to raising money for the Mayor’s Benevolent Fund, Mrs Payne revealed she will be supporting children’s charity Daisy’s Dream and The Rosemary Appeal over the coming year.

“I promise to uphold the position of mayor with vigour, enthusiasm and, most of all, dedication to the best interests of this wonderful place I call home, Newbury,” she said.

Mrs Payne will be supported in her role by deputy mayor Kuldip Singh Kang.