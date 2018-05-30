Fly-tippers in bank holiday rubbish blitz

THE warm weather has seen fly-tipping increase in Hampshire as people are clearing their gardens and spring-cleaning.

Just prior to the last bank holiday weekend, on the Thursday afternoon, a large pile of rubbish was dumped at Brimpton Lakes, which included wooden palettes, plastic crates and bin bags.

On Bank Holiday Monday, somebody fly-tipped a load of tree clearance on one of the driveways on to Silchester Common, completely blocking access.

Other loads continued to be dumped in Soke Road, Aldermaston, Ram Alley, Ashford Hill, and Rimes’s Lane, Tadley.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s interim head of environmental services Tom Payne said: “Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence and the council takes robust action against anyone who is responsible forfly-tipping.

“We urge anyone who witnesses fly-tipping to help us catch these criminals by giving us as much information as possible via our website.

“According to the latest set of figures we have on fly-tipping, reports of fly-tipping and the weight of the fly-tipping collected has reduced during the same period from a year ago, but this can change and we must remain vigilant and work with residents to stamp out this inconsiderate act.”

A member of the Spotted Tadley Facebook group said: “The local authorities also need to take responsibility as they charge for using the dump – £6 per item, ceramic, rubble, plaster board. Wood is okay, green stuff, not sure about utility stuff. This stuff could have gone to the dump.

“Oh, and in Wiltshire it’s free to dump anything at the dump.

“What did they think would happen?

“Makes me wonder who is making these ridiculous decisions higher up the chain.”

Mr Payne said: “We are particularly keen to make residents aware of the need to check anyone who disposes of waste is a licensed waste carrier.

“Residents are required to make sure their waste is disposed of properly and may be prosecuted even though they have paid someone else to take it away.”

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is only responsible for removing fly-tipped rubbish which is on its land.

Anything on private land is the responsibility of the land owner.

The nearest Hampshire household waste and recycling centres are in Basingstoke and Hartley Witney.

There are certain restrictions on what waste can be accepted and only cars, 4x4s and hired vans for three-days or less, can access them without a permit.