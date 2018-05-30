Trainer's brother attacked two barmaids

A PARTY for local horseracing ‘royalty’ ended in violence, with two barmaids being punched to the floor.

Reading Magistrates Court heard how 20-stone Christian Lloyd-Beavis, brother of local trainer Natalie Lloyd-Beavis, felled both slightly-built women with his fists during a drunken rage at an East Garston pub.

The mayhem happened at The Queens Lodge, attached to The Queens Arms – a popular watering hole with top trainers from the Valley of the Racehorse.

In the dock was 34-year-old businessman and father-of-two Mr Lloyd-Beavis, who denied the double assault during a row about social status and class.

Instead, he tried to blame his victims.

But at the hearing on Friday, May 18, district judge Sophie Toms told him: “If you’re unable to control yourself so that you assault women in a pub when you’ve been drinking, then don’t go out.

“It’s as simple as that. These women were just trying to earn a living.”

She warned him that any repeat could result in a jail sentence.

Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said that Mr Lloyd-Beavis was attending a Christmas party for around 40 guests from the horseracing community in The Queens Lodge.

The party was thrown by his sister, who trains racehorses at Parsonage Farm in the village.

Barmaid Siobhan Sims told the court how, as the party ended around 2am, she witnessed Mr Lloyd-Beavis getting into a heated altercation with her colleague, Loucinda Nims.

She said: “I said that enough was enough and tried to end the confrontation.”

But then Mr Lloyd-Beavis swung a punch at her colleague, sending her flying to the ground, the hearing was told.

Ms Sims added: “He then punched me in the mouth, which pushed me to the floor. I landed a couple of metres away.”

The pair, accompanied by a female colleague, managed to push the attacker out of the door and locked it.

Her story was corroborated by Ms Nims and by another barmaid.

Giving her account from the witness box, Ms Nims told the court that Mr Lloyd-Beavis had begun boasting about his business prowess.

She added: “He said: “How much do you earn? I bet you earn **** all – you’re nothing. You’re worthless.”

Ms Nims said he then punched her in the head, sending her sprawling.

Mr Lloyd-Beavis, who lives at Bromley Road, Waltham Forest, East London, denied two charges of assault by beating on December 10 last year.

Giving evidence, Mr Lloyd-Beavis portrayed himself as the victim, claiming that Ms Nims had slapped him in the face during an argument about social class and status.

He told the court he had been drinking but added: “I’m 20-stone – I can consume quite a lot of alcohol. She slapped me so I pushed her away.”

Mr Lloyd-Beavis said that, when Ms Sims approached him he feared she was going to attack him too, so he pushed her in self defence.

However, Judge Toms rejected Mr Lloyd-Beavis’ account and convicted him on both charges.

It then emerged that he has two previous convictions and a reprimand for battery, plus one for causing criminal damage.

Mr Lloyd-Beavis was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £150 costs to each of his victims.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £650 towards the costs of the prosecution.