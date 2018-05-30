Newbury school rated as good by Ofsted once again

ST Bartholomew’s School, Newbury, has maintained its ‘good’ rating after a recent one-day Ofsted inspection.

The visit was the first short inspection carried out since the Andover Road school was judged to be good in February 2015.

This is the best outcome that the school could have possibly achieved from this type of inspection.

In her report, Ofsted inspector Anne Turner recommended a section five, two-day inspection, in a bid to see if it could gain ‘outstanding’ status.

The inspector praised the high morale at the school and noted its ‘caring and ambitious’ ethos which pupils are proud of.

Safeguarding by the school’s government and leadership team was one of the school’s main strengths, she said.

Pupils also told inspectors that they value regular reminders through lessons and assemblies about how to keep themselves safe online.

Among other positive appraisals, the report also noted the ‘strong’ progress made in all subjects by Key Stage 3 pupils – including disadvantaged children.

The inspector commended the school’s streamlined approach towards modern foreign languages, praising how Year 9 pupils now concentrate on one language to ensure they are better for their GCSE courses.

Teachers have also improved at preparing pupils for the written aspect of modern foreign language GCSE examinations.

St Bart’s headteacher Julia Mortimore said: “It is very pleasing that the Ofsted team recognised what a great school St Bartholomew’s is and how we strive for excellence and ensure that students make excellent progress and achieve very well.

“The inspectors’ praise for the students was of the highest level and they stated that students were proud of their school.

“This tremendous outcome is a testament to all the hard work that staff, students and parents/carers put in to ensure the success of every individual student at St Bartholomew’s school, of which we are very proud.”