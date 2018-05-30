IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, an inquest has been held into the death of a Thatcham man found in the River Kennet.

In other news, we reveal the amount West Berkshire Council has spent on redundancies in the last two years.

In other news, it was the first running of the Roc 10k and we've got a spread of pictures and report from the event.

In Hungerford, there’s more news on the proposed knacker’s yard at Great Shefford.

Plus, we salute the community stalwarts awarded the Freedom of the Town.

In Thatcham, plans for redevelopment in the town centre have been submitted.

And on the Hampshire pages, the Highclere Country show is a hit.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

