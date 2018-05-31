Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Grant announces departure from Thatcham

The midfielder revealed that he'll be leaving Waterside Park this summer

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

HARRY Grant has announced that he'll be leaving Thatcham Town after a year with the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Kingfishers last year and has had previous spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham - who he won League 2 with whilst on loan.

Grant also helped Bromley secure the National League South during his stint with the club in 2015.

The midfielder made over 35 appearances for the Waterside Park club and will be remembered for being a part of the squad that won the Hellenic League title and FA Vase last season.

