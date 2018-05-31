Grant announces departure from Thatcham

HARRY Grant has announced that he'll be leaving Thatcham Town after a year with the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Kingfishers last year and has had previous spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham - who he won League 2 with whilst on loan.

I have chosen to move on from @Thatcham_TownFC. From kicking the first ball in pre season at Brimpton Athletic FC to the last at Wembley I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every second of the journey!What a season and what a bunch of lads , a time I will look back on with great memories!1/2 — Harry Grant (@Harrygrant123) 29 May 2018

Grant also helped Bromley secure the National League South during his stint with the club in 2015.

The midfielder made over 35 appearances for the Waterside Park club and will be remembered for being a part of the squad that won the Hellenic League title and FA Vase last season.