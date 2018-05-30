Man charged with attempted murder in Newbury

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Newbury.

Keith Davies, aged 50, was arrested and charged following an incident on Friday, May 25.

Thames Valley Police said that the incident saw a woman in her 40s assaulted by a man who broke into a property in Newbury at around 4am on the 25th.

Mr Davies, of no fixed abode, was arrested on the 25th and charged with attempted murder on Monday, May 28.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday) and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on July 2.