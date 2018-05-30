Upgrade for Newbury Racecourse Station following successful bid

NEWBURY Racecourse station is in line for a makeover following a £70,000 investment.

The upgrade will include improved waiting facilities, covered cycle parking, a ticket vending machine, CCTV cameras and improvements to the footbridge.

The cash was secured from Great Western Railway’s (GWR) customer and communities improvement fund, following a bid from West Berkshire Council.

The bidding process attracted 158 applications, totalling more than £4.4m, for improvements across the whole of the GWR network.

With only £750,000 available in the fund, the council’s bid was considered one that stood out from the other requests.

West Berkshire Council's executive member for highways and transport, Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft) said: “The news about this award is fantastic, especially given the strong competition for the funding available.

“Our bid won because of the well-established racecourse housing development, electrification of the rail line, the successful employment area almost next door – and because the council put together a really powerful case, working with our partners.

“It's a welcome and well-timed boost for Newbury Racecourse station, serving ever more travellers and businesses.

“I am sure the improvements will be welcomed by people who already use the station, as well as encourage new travellers to choose rail”.

The bid was supported by Thames Valley Berkshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership and David Wilson Homes (DWH), which is delivering the 1,500 home development at Newbury Racecourse.

The GWR funding will be combined with £150,000 from developer money.

Project manager for DWH, Daniel Pavely, said: “David Wilson Homes was keen to support this bid for funding and the successful outcome is welcomed.

“We look forward to these improvements taking place and benefiting residents as well as visitors to the racecourse.

“To use our funding to attract even more is a great result and will help to boost our work through the residential travel plan for our site”.

The delivery of the scheme will be managed by GWR.

The works co-incide with a £6m upgrade for Newbury station.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership has earmarked funds for the multi-million pound revamp, which will see improved connections for pedestrians, cyclists and those using public transport, with office space also planned.

A further £500,000 to provide 300 additional cycle spaces, along with bike pumps and repair equipment, has also been committed.