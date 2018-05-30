Thatcham man convicted of domestic violence attack

A THATCHAM man has been given a suspended prison sentence following a domestic violence attack.

Twenty-six-year-old Lucian Barnea, of The Turnery, denied assaulting Alana Wilkins by beating her at his home address on April 1.

But he was convicted by Reading magistrates on Monday, May 14.

The court ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared and Mr Barnea was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

At a sentencing hearing on Thursday, May 17, Mr Barnea was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Mr Barnea was also ordered to complete a ‘building better relationships’ programme and to undergo a period of supervision.

Furthermore the court ordered him to pay £150 compensation to Ms Wilkins plus £350 costs.

Finally, the court imposed a restraining order on Mr Barnea forbidding him from contacting her, either directly or indirectly.

The order will last indefinitely.