Rail service disruption through West Berkshire this morning (Thursday)

There was chaos on the rail network through West Berkshire this morning following a signal fault.

Services between Reading and Newbury, Newbury and Bedwyn and Newbury and Westbury were disrupted.

Passengers were left stuck on platforms waiting more than 30 minutes with no trains in sight.

Great Western Railways said that services would be suspended until 11.30am and that bus replacement services would be in operation.

Update 10.30am

Lines have now reopened between Newbury, Reading, Bedwyn & Westbury following the fault with the signalling system. Services are now returning to normal but there may still be some residual delays and cancellations.https://t.co/kSQp5pCyxo — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) May 31, 2018

Travel Information

GWR has issued the following advice for customers for services between Reading and Newbury.

Due to a fault with the signalling system between Reading and Newbury all lines are blocked. Disruption is expected until 11:30 31/05.

Impact: Train services between Reading and Newbury have been suspended. Theale, Aldermaston, Midgham, Thatcham and Newbury Racecourse will not be served.

Customer Advice: Replacement Road Transport (Coaches) has been sourced to operate between Reading and Newbury calling all stations.

Newbury and Bedwyn

Impact: Train services between Newbury and Bedwyn have been suspended. Newbury, Kintbury, Hungerford and Bedwyn will not be served.

Customer Advice: Replacement Road Transport (Minibus) has been sourced to operate between Bedwyn and Newbury, calling at all stations

Newbury and Westbury

Impact: Train services between Newbury and Westbury will be diverted between Reading and Westbury. Newbury and Pewsey will not be served.

Customer Advice: Replacement Road Transport (Coaches) has been sourced to operate between Pewsey and Swindon. Customers travelling either to or from Pewsey should travel via Swindon.

South Western Railway are conveying passengers between Westbury and Reading via Salisbury and Basingstoke in both directions until further notice.

Further updates are available here.