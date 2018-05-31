Herring delighted to sign two year deal with Hungerford

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring was delighted that he could finally sign his new two-year contract with the club.

The 34-year-old was given sole responsibility in February and guided the Crusaders to safety in the National League South on the final day of the season.

A deal for Herring to sign a two-year contract with the Bulpit Lane club had been agreed for a couple of months, but the deal was officially signed last weekend.

He said: “It’s very good news – it was all agreed midway through last season when I initially took over as manager.

“Obviously there has been a lot going on off the pitch, so to actually get the paperwork done and dusted and signed was very positive for myself and the club in the sense that it’s two years and there is a bit of long-term stability there for everyone concerned.”

Herring has started to plan for life in the National League once again and believes that he and coach Jeremy Newton can take Hungerford forward.

“There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes, on and off the pitch, and I think there needs to be a bit of trust and patience.

“I’ve been given the job for two years and myself and Jeremy are building.

“That will take time and pre-season is when plans fall into place.”

Herring also praised the Crusaders fans throughout both his playing career and management with the club.

He said: “I want them to be the same as last year, if they can just be patient over this short period because I know they want some positive news.

“I want them to put their faith in myself and Jeremy and also support the club like they always do and we’ll reward them with good and exciting football.”