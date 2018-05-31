Thatcham record first victory of the season

Falkland slip to defeat against North Maidenhead
Thu, 31 May 2018
WILL Wright hit an unbeaten 62 to steer Thatcham Town to their first victory of the season in Division 2B.
An 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Alex Wood (19) enabled them to pass their victory target of 157 against Aldershot at Brownsfield Road.
Aldershot made a bright start, but a devastating spell of 3-15 from Chris Bird slowed their run-rate, and Mike Green stepped in to mop up the tail and finish with figures of 4-29.
Opener Jake Rowell hit 31 in reply, but Thatcham were struggling on 62-5 before Wright and Wood stepped up with a match-winning stand.
