Thatcham record first victory of the season

WILL Wright hit an unbeaten 62 to steer Thatcham Town to their first victory of the season in Division 2B.

An 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Alex Wood (19) enabled them to pass their victory target of 157 against Aldershot at Brownsfield Road.

Aldershot made a bright start, but a devastating spell of 3-15 from Chris Bird slowed their run-rate, and Mike Green stepped in to mop up the tail and finish with figures of 4-29.

Opener Jake Rowell hit 31 in reply, but Thatcham were struggling on 62-5 before Wright and Wood stepped up with a match-winning stand.