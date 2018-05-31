Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Kings settle for Silver at the national championships

Thames Valley finished runners-up in the final as they lost to Tees Valley Titans

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Kings settle for Silver at the national championships

THAMES Valley Kings finished runners-up at the National Championship finals at the weekend.

The newly-crowned Division 3 South West champions Thames Valley Kings faced Sheffield Steelers 4th in the semi-finals as they looked to reach the final and add another trophy to their cabinet.

Kings established a 14-8 lead in the first quarter before applying pressure in the second to go 25-16 ahead at half-time.

Steelers started the second half strongly and pulled the game back to 37-33 to ensure the game would be a close finish.

However, Kings showed their desire to see the game out as they won 50-45, with Liam and Reece Barker both picking up 19 points.

In Sunday’s final, Kings came up against Tees Valley Titans to determine the winners of the Championship.

Titans took an early lead and powered into a 35-23 ahead at half-time.

However, Kings responded well and were only four points behind heading into the final quarter.

It wasn’t meant to be for Thames Valley, though, as Titans held on in the fourth to win 53-43, with Liam Barker finishing on 18 points.

After the game, Kings’ Denise Drammis said: “What a season for our Division 3 team.

“From the bottom of the league only two seasons ago to league winners this year and then crowning it off as silver-medal winners at the championship play-offs.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man charged with attempted murder in Newbury

Man charged with attempted murder in Newbury

MP urges West Berkshire residents to back Heathrow rail link plans

MP urges West Berkshire residents to back Heathrow rail link plans

Prolific Newbury shoplifter jailed

Prolific Newbury shoplifter jailed

Trainer's brother attacked two barmaids

Court No.1 New

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33