Tadley gears up for annual Treacle Fair in Saunders Fields

TADLEY Treacle Fair will be returning to Saunders Fields on Sunday, June 3.

The annual event boasts arena displays from, among others, Eagle Heights Birds of Prey, Reading Scottish Pipe Band, Dance Phaze and The Adams Axemen.

The mayor of Basingstoke and Deane, Sean Keating, will officially open the fair, which will raise money for Living Paintings, Kingsclere, the Pelican Cancer Foundation, Basingstoke, and Step by Step, Aldershot.

There will be numerous trade and charity exhibitors, as well as the craft marquee, including David Canning’s stand with two model railways on show.

Mr Canning has been attending the Treacle Fair for 25 years.

A fairground and amusements will be available for the children, with a chance to try their hands at circus skills or have their faces painted.

The event opens to the public at 11am and the last arena display will be at 3.45pm.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children (aged between five and 15 years old). Under-fives are free. Car parking is also free.

The Treacle Fair derives its name from a legend dating back to the late 19th century, which claims that there were treacle mines located in the village, and until well into the 20th century the locals were referred to as Tadley Treacle Miners.