Gotcha! Hungerford police nab out-of-town shoplifter

HUNGERFORD’S neighbourhood police team has brought an out-of-town shoplifter to justice.

The thief travelled all the way from Swindon, to target local shopkeepers.

The sentencing hearing followed an announcement by Sgt Alan Hawkett that he and his team would be fighting back against individuals and gangs who viewed Hungerford stores as an easy target.

On Friday, May 18, Lee Goodchild, of Robins Green, Swindon, appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court for sentencing.

The 37-year-old admitted stealing £44-worth of alcohol from Tesco in Hungerford High Street on March 14.

He further admitted having with him on the same occasion an article specifically for use in the course of theft – namely a de-tagging device designed to foil shop security measures.

Mr Goodchild was conditionally discharged for two years – meaning he will face no punishment if he keeps out of trouble for that time.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.

A similar case of an out-of-town thief targetting Hungerford with a shoplifting kit – this time from Newbury – had to be adjourned recently because the defendant did not turn up.

That case is due to be heard at a later date.

Meanwhile Sgt Hawkett has said that, while shoplifting had been on the increase in the town, police community support officers from the neighbourhood team will be patrolling with a particular brief to be on the alert for shoplifters, as a deterrent.