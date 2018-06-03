Hungerford salutes its local heroes

THEY are the pride of Hungerford.

Norman Barr, Chris Scorey and Catherine Wooliston have been honoured at a ceremony in which they were bestowed with the Freedom of the Town of Hungerford award.

The presentation was made by the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Graham Barker, in the Town Hall, in front of an audience of town councillors, town mayor Helen Simpson, past recipients, civic dignitaries, families and friends.

Norman Barr joined the fire brigade in 1960 and was made leading fireman in 1961 and sub-officer in 1974. He remained in this latter post for 20 years, until retiring in 1994.

Mr Barr also organised fundraising to purchase modern cutting equipment for the fire service and Hungerford was one of the first in the area to have this equipment.

He was chairman of the fire social club from 1974.

Mr Barr is a trustee of the Hungerford fire station charity and was involved in raising money for the building of the old swimming pool.

He was secretary and captain of the cricket club and was heavily involved in the building of the new pavilion. He became life vice-president of the cricket club in recognition of his work there.

He is also a long-standing businessman in the town, first at Barr’s Timber Yard and then for the past 36 years at the Tutti Pole.

Chris Scorey has lived in the town for more than 40 years.

He is a former town councillor and a leading member of Town Plan team 2010 and of the Town Plan Refresh in 2013.

He is an elected trustee of the Town and Manor.

He has said of his role at the Town and Manor he was “passionate about preserving the town’s unique heritage and beautiful surrounding countryside”.

Catherine Wooliston has served the community for 30 years as the local midwife.

She now works as a volunteer for Chain, driving people to hospital and giving her time to help others.

She has been the Village Agent for Hungerford for the past five years and works tirelessly to help people in difficult situations or with queries that need answering.

Despite being retired, she fills each day with voluntary work.

She works tirelessly for the community – on Christmas Day she volunteers to provide a lunch to those who would otherwise be alone.

Inaugurated in 2012 by the mayor at the time, Martin Crane, the award is intended “to promote good citizenship by recognising as role models those in our midst who, by their actions and demeanour, have demonstrated exceptionally loyal service to the benefit of the town”.

Mr Crane said at the time: “Each year we shall consider awarding this freedom to those who, in the opinion of our citizens, have made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of Hungerford.

“Our town is blessed with many who, through their selfless actions, have given so much to our community and, by identifying a few with this award, we are also giving our thanks to the many who volunteer to the huge benefit of the whole town.”