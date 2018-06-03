Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

'Sighthounds' seek a slower pace of life

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

OVER the past few months Dogs Trust Newbury have noticed an influx of sighthounds arriving at the centre for adoption. 

There are currently 11 waiting for a new home – but they are often overlooked.

Dogs Trust Newbury assistant manager Jenny Hopkins said: “Sadly many greyhounds and lurchers end up in rescue centres like ours waiting for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives in.

“People often assume they are dogs that need lots of exercise, but that’s not the case.

“They are definitely strong and fast, but they are surprisingly lazy and very loyal, which is why they make great pets.

“We also take in ex-racing greyhounds whose time on the track has come to an end, so they all look forward to a home where they can enjoy a slower pace of life and put their paws up.”

If you think you could give a home to a sighthound, call the centre on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more details.

