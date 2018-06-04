Tadley man banned from driving

A TADLEY man was fined £694 and banned from driving for being nearly three times the legal limit.

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on May 8 was Graham Lethaby, 56, from Mortimer Gardens.

He pleaded guilty to driving on the New Inn Road on April 21 while having nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his breath.

A breathalyser test showed he had 112mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35mgs in 100mls of breath.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and ordered to pay a £554 fine, £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £55 – a total of £694.