Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Tadley man banned from driving

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Tadley man banned from driving

A TADLEY man was fined £694 and banned from driving for being nearly three times the legal limit. 

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on May 8 was Graham Lethaby, 56, from Mortimer Gardens.

He pleaded guilty to driving on the New Inn Road on April 21 while having nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his breath.

A breathalyser test showed he had 112mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. 

The legal limit is 35mgs in 100mls of breath.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and ordered to pay a £554 fine, £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £55 – a total of £694.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Amber weather warning issued for West Berkshire

Amber weather warning issued for West Berkshire

Man charged with attempted murder in Newbury

Man charged with attempted murder in Newbury

Thatcham level crossing to close for works next week

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Volunteer's week at Dog's Trust

Volunteer's week at Dog's Trust

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33