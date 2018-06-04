Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Law firm's £3k boost for air ambulance

Donation made to charity of the year

Law firm's £3k boost for air ambulance

THAMES Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA)will benefit from a record £3,000 donation from Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office.

Staff at the law firm, based in London Road, voted for the air ambulance to be its charity of the year for 2017 and has spent the past year raising the cash through a number of events.

The partnership is part of a nationwide initiative established by the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation.

The £3,000 the firm raised was £2,500 more than it managed in 2016.

It will help TVAA continue to provide emergency response to people across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

