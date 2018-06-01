Work doesn't stop for Robinson and Thatcham

DANNY Robinson has admitted that work doesn’t stop at Thatcham Town as the club prepares for life in the Southern League West Division.

The Kingfishers won the Hellenic League title in April and followed it up with success in the FA Vase at Wembley on May 20.

With Thatcham finishing their season only a week ago, Robinson said his players deserve a rest after a historic season.

He said: “We go back on July 3 – it’s normally a bit earlier than that, but because we finished on May 20 it’s only fair that they get to spend time with friends and family.

“It’s been a long season. I’d hate to think of how many games we played, but they do deserve a rest.”

Although Robinson’s players don’t return for pre-season until the start of July, the work continues throughout the summer for the 32-year-old.

He said: “It’s back to the grind now. We had a good couple of days of celebrating, but now it’s all full focus.

“I don’t have the time off – I’ll always be working as it’s all about planning for the Southern League.”

Robinson also revealed that there will be some changes to the squad at Waterside Park ahead of the new campaign.

Attacking midfielder Harry Grant announced this week that he will be leaving, but the Kingfishers have retained full-back Curtis Angell for the upcoming season.

Robinson said: “We’ll be looking to retain as many of those players from last year’s squad that we want to keep, but it’s also about adding a couple of new players on the way.

“I don’t think we’re a million miles off our goal as we had a fantastic season, but the Southern League is a different animal to what we have been in for the past three seasons.

“There will be a couple of additions over the summer and there will be players who will probably leave, but at the end of the day if we can keep the majority, we can give it a really good go next year.”

Plans have also started for Thatcham’s pre-season with a trip to Bulpit Lane to face Hungerford Town at the end of July.

Robinson said that one final friendly has to be confirmed before the club releases the dates for supporters to look forward to.

“We’ll be doing little bits at the club over the course of the summer, everyone will keep ticking over.”