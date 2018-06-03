Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Video: Carnival of the animals

Saturday night street theatre

Video: Carnival of the animals

Newbury came to life on Saturday evening with a parade of exotic animals, under the watchful eye of Newbury born, 'Lord' George Sanger at the back of the parade. Accompanied by live music, the animals danced and interacted with the crowd. Hundred's lined Northbrook Street and the Marketplace to welcome the celebration of 250 years of British Circus. Corn Exchange Newbury, brought a colourful and fun event to town. For more pictures, see Thursday's NWN. 

