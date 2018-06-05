Drink-driver is caught - twice

A MAN has been caught drink-driving twice – and each time he had drunk several times the legal limit.

James Nyssen committed the offences within weeks of each other.

On Wednesday, May 2, he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted driving a white Volkswagen Golf on Bere Court Road, Pangbourne, after drinking more than the legal limit on March 27.

The 41-year-old, of East Lane, Chieveley, also admitted committing the same offence in the same car on the London Road, Newbury, on May 1.

Tests showed 119mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system on the first occasion. On the second occasion there was 132mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg, meaning Mr Nyssen was nearly four times the limit on the second occasion and more than three times the limit on the first.

Magistrates made him subject to a 12-month community order with a home curfew requirement until June 27. This means Mr Nyssen must stay at home until then, between 10pm and 6am and the order will be enforced with an electronic tag.

In addition, he was ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid community work and to participate in rehabilitation activities.

Mr Nyssen was also ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, he was banned from driving for four years.