Appeal after stones thrown at motorcyclist near Aldermaston

An appeal has been launched after a motorcyclist was pelted with stones near Aldermaston.

A 56-year-old man was riding his green Kawasaki motorcycle on the A340 when stones and a stick were thrown at him.

The man was not injured but the motorcycle was scratched.

The incident happened at 3.55pm on Sunday, May 27.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image and are appealing for him to come forward as he may have information that would assist their investigation.

He was dressed in a grey t-shirt with a white logo and blue knee length shorts.

Investigating officer PCSO Sarah Preston said: “This incident could have been extremely dangerous after stones and a stick were thrown at a motorcyclist travelling along a road at speed.

“We are appealing for the individual pictured to come forward, or if anyone recognises him to contact us.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180166001', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.