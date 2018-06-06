Looking for theatre buddies?

The Corn Exchange is broadening its ‘Sit with Me’ scheme for people who would like to see a show or attend a class, but don’t want to come on their own.

At selected live events, as well as classes such as Choir 55 and Knit for Need, Sit with Me volunteers will be available beforehand to greet visitors, introduce them to other people attending, and then watch the performance with them. Included in the summer season are the live screenings of the Royal Ballet’s Swan Lake (Tuesday, June 12) and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet (Wednesday, July 18), the stage adaptation of George Eliot’s The Mill on the Floss (Tuesday, June 26) and the preview performance of Ad Infinitum’s No Kids (Thursday, July 12).

Sit with Me is suitable for adults of all ages who would like to watch events as part of a friendly group or to meet new people with similar interests.

Ageing Creatively coordinator Amy Pattison says: ‘Sit with Me really is a lovely social opportunity for community members to come along to try something new, or to see a show here, and potentially will provide some reassurance that there’s somebody waiting for you when you arrive’.

If you are interested in taking part contact the Corn Exchange box office in person or over the phone on 0845 5218 218 (calls cost 2p per minute plus your telephone company’s access charge), and quote ‘Sit With Me’ when booking seats for valid shows and classes.