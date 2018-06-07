Week in pictures 31st May- 6th June

Enfield Endeavour.

Berkshire takes on Oxfordshire in a 20/20 match at Falkland Cricket.

Family and friends of Ashley Herring hold a charity ride out in memory of the 21-year-old.

Residents in Woodfield Way dig a trench to stop travellers returning to the playing fields.

Carnival of the animals parade through Northbrook Street on Saturday night.

Tadley Treacle fair.

Pictures by Phil Cannings and Alanna Harmsworth

For more photos visit: http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p23604720