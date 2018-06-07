Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Nelsons Diner not set to close, says Kennet Shopping centre

The retro American-style restaurant has temporarily ceased trading due to an issue with its pipes

NELSONS Diner has not closed for good, according to the Kennet Shopping centre’s manager.

The diner shut its doors earlier this week, sparking speculation it had ceased trading.

But Mag Williams, the centre manager at the shopping mall, denied the rumours, adding that the store is temporarily shut while it addresses an ongoing issue with its pipes.

Mrs Williams said: “The diner has a major problem with pipes, which are behind the walls.

“That’s all we know at the moment.

“Although it looks excessive for just pipes, there is definitely an issue there.”

Mrs Williams added that the store’s owners were waiting for environmental health officers and insurers to visit the site.

She also said she had seen the diners’ owners make visits to the store this week.

The retro 1950s American-style restaurant opened its branch in the Kennet Centre in December 2017, within the Vue cinema section of the mall. 

