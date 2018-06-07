Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Driver arrested following high-speed chase on the M4 through West Berkshire

Vehicle ended up in a field

John Herring

John Herring

A MAN has been arrested following a high-speed chase on the M4 in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Officers were carrying out routine patrols on the westbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 13 (Swindon and Chieveley) when a white Volkswagen Scirocco shot past them.

Wiltshire Police said that the car failed to stop and accelerated, reaching speeds of up to 160mph, but then left the carriageway and crashed into a field.

The driver ran from the car but was located a few minutes later after attempting to hide in the field.

He had only very minor injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Kent has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He is currently in police custody.

