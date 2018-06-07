'Attempted abduction' of child in Lambourn

POLICE are appealing for information about a suspicious incident involving a child in Lambourn, yesterday.

Thames Valley Police have said that at 12.05pm on Wednesday, in The Classics, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was walking a short distance from her mother when a man in a van spoke to her. She then ran back to her mother.

The mother of the girl said on Facebook: "He grabbed her arm and asked her to hop in."

Parents in the area have alerted all the local primary schools to the incident.

Hungerford Primary School put out an alert yesterday which said: "We have been advised by Thames Valley Police to make you aware that there was an attempted abduction of a young child from a garden in Lambourn at lunchtime today. The vehicle involved in the abduction was a van."

Police are making enquiries into this incident and anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 565 6/6/18.