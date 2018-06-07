Council will not cut sexual health funding

Armed police attend reports of a 'gunshot' in Pelican Lane
Thu, 07 Jun 2018
WEST Berkshire Council is not one of a number of local authorities which plans to cut sexual health funding this year.
According to a Freedom of Information request by the BBC, 72 out of 151 local councils plan to cut sexual health funding in 2018/19, compared with the previous financial year.
West Berkshire Council allocated £736,813 for its sexual health services budget in 2017/18 and the authority says it plans to spend a similar amount next year.
Peta Stoddart-Crompton, spokesperson for the district council, said: “The budget for sexual health services is not decreasing.
“But as sexual health services are demand-led, the price will vary due to how many people access the service.”
It follows a report from Public Health England which found that cases of syphilis and gonorrhea increased by more than 20 per cent last year.
