Council will not cut sexual health funding

WEST Berkshire Council is not one of a number of local authorities which plans to cut sexual health funding this year.

According to a Freedom of Information request by the BBC, 72 out of 151 local councils plan to cut sexual health funding in 2018/19, compared with the previous financial year.

West Berkshire Council allocated £736,813 for its sexual health services budget in 2017/18 and the authority says it plans to spend a similar amount next year.

Peta Stoddart-Crompton, spokesperson for the district council, said: “The budget for sexual health services is not decreasing.

“But as sexual health services are demand-led, the price will vary due to how many people access the service.”

It follows a report from Public Health England which found that cases of syphilis and gonorrhea increased by more than 20 per cent last year.