Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Council will not cut sexual health funding

West Berkshire will not follow other local authorities in slashing sexual health services budget in 2018/19

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Council tax set to rise by four per cent from April

WEST Berkshire Council is not one of a number of local authorities which plans to cut sexual health funding this year.  

According to a Freedom of Information request by the BBC, 72 out of 151 local councils plan to cut sexual health funding in 2018/19, compared with the previous financial year.  

West Berkshire Council allocated £736,813 for its sexual health services budget in 2017/18 and the authority says it plans to spend a similar amount next year.

Peta Stoddart-Crompton, spokesperson for the district council, said: “The budget for sexual health services is not decreasing.

“But as sexual health services are demand-led, the price will vary due to how many people access the service.”

It follows a report from Public Health England which found that cases of syphilis and gonorrhea increased by more than 20 per cent last year.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Villagers dig their own defences against travellers

Villagers dig their own defences against travellers

Residents' anger at tree felling in West Berkshire

Residents' anger at tree felling in West Berkshire

Thieves use electronic jammer to steal from vehicles, police warn

Thieves use electronic jammer to steal from vehicles, police warn

Plans for Thatcham town centre redevelopment submitted

Plans for Thatcham town centre redevelopment submitted

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33