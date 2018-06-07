Masked men carrying knives break into Greenham home

An appeal has been launched to trace masked men carrying knives and machetes who broke into a house in Greenham.

Four men broke into the house in Pinchington Lane; waking two men, aged 66 and 21, and a 53-year-old woman during the raid.

The burglars stole jewellery and cash, before escaping over a fence.

Police believe that the gang parked a vehicle, possibly a dark coloured BMW 1 series, in the corner of the nearby Tesco car park.

The victims believe that all four offenders could have been black men, and were armed with knives and machetes.

The aggravated burglary took place at around 10.25pm on Thursday, May 31.

None of the occupants were injuried.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Craig Cole, of Force CID in Newbury station, said: "This was a terrifying experience for the victims, who were awoken from their beds by masked intruders.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle parked in the Tesco car park, seen anybody getting in or out, or the vehicle driving at speed or erratically.

"It is a 24-hour store which has shoppers coming and going at all times of the day."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '43180164816', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.