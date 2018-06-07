Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Armed police attend reports of a 'gunshot' in Pelican Lane

Basingstoke man arrested for assault

THAMES Valley Police were called to report of a gunshot in Pelican Lane this afternoon (Thursday).

An armed response unit was sent to the area. 

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "I can confirm that there was no firearm. It was a domestic incident and there was no risk to the wider public."

A 28-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Speenhamland Primary School made the decision to hold their pupils in the school as a precaution until the police had left the area. 

