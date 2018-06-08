Thames Valley Ambulance tribute event for talented musician

A CHARITY evening in honour of a talented musician is being held to raise vital funds for The Thames Valley Air Ambulance this weekend.

Kieran Derwin is organising the event in memory of his late friend Jonny Kent, on Saturday, June 9, at Shaw Social Club, Newbury.

In January 2013, Mr Kent, a tree surgeon from Upper Bucklebury, was involved in an accident while working with colleagues at Headley Stud, Newbury Road, where a 25ft tree fell on him.

Despite their best efforts, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and paramedics were unable to save Mr Kent.

This Saturday's event, which will run from 7pm until midnight, will mark the day Mr Kent would have celebrated his 25th birthday.

A keen musician, Mr Kent joined a local Irish folk group, Inisheer Folk Band at a young age, playing the violin.

He later took an interest in playing the drums and went on to become lead drummer of local group The Difference, where he played alongside Mr Derwin.

To honour Mr Kent’s musical multi-talent, several local bands will play at the event, including the Irish folk group with whom he started out.

There will also be an auction and a raffle with several big prizes, including a signed Reading FC shirt from Royals defender Chris Gunter, a round of golf at Newbury and Crookham Golf Club, a flying session with a pilot and a hamper from a local family-run butcher.

Mr Derwin is aiming to sell 250 tickets for the event, which can be bought at £10 for adults and £5 for ages 16 and under.

Mr Derwin said: “Supporting this event will make a difference to others by raising vital funds towards future potentially lifesaving Thames Valley Ambulance flights.”

Tickets can be bought by contacting dancingon9thjune@gmail.com

For further information, contact Mr Derwin on 07770 219294.