Beenham's fun Fayre

This Saturday at Beenham Primary School

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886637

Beenham fete 2017

THE annual Beenham Village Fayre comes to Beenham Primary School on Saturday.  

Coinciding with the village market, this traditional fair will provide a fun-filled afternoon for all the family. 

There is a dog show, children’s parade, magician, classic cars and live music. 

Refreshments will be provided, as well as a barbecue run by the PTA and stalls offering cream teas, cheeses and dried fruit. 

And if that isn’t enough, a scarecrow trail runs throughout the village.

The fair is organised by Beenham Village Events and the money raised will support the primary school, pre-school and St Mary’s Church.   It runs from noon to 4pm. Entrance is £2 per adult and free for children under 18. 

Contact patowen0@hotmail.com  or call 07947 478840 for further details.

