Beenham's fun Fayre

THE annual Beenham Village Fayre comes to Beenham Primary School on Saturday.

Coinciding with the village market, this traditional fair will provide a fun-filled afternoon for all the family.

There is a dog show, children’s parade, magician, classic cars and live music.

Refreshments will be provided, as well as a barbecue run by the PTA and stalls offering cream teas, cheeses and dried fruit.

And if that isn’t enough, a scarecrow trail runs throughout the village.

The fair is organised by Beenham Village Events and the money raised will support the primary school, pre-school and St Mary’s Church. It runs from noon to 4pm. Entrance is £2 per adult and free for children under 18.

Contact patowen0@hotmail.com or call 07947 478840 for further details.