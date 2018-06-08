Beenham's fun Fayre

Newbury woman caught drink-driving
Fri, 08 Jun 2018
Beenham fete 2017
THE annual Beenham Village Fayre comes to Beenham Primary School on Saturday.
Coinciding with the village market, this traditional fair will provide a fun-filled afternoon for all the family.
There is a dog show, children’s parade, magician, classic cars and live music.
Refreshments will be provided, as well as a barbecue run by the PTA and stalls offering cream teas, cheeses and dried fruit.
And if that isn’t enough, a scarecrow trail runs throughout the village.
The fair is organised by Beenham Village Events and the money raised will support the primary school, pre-school and St Mary’s Church. It runs from noon to 4pm. Entrance is £2 per adult and free for children under 18.
Contact patowen0@hotmail.com or call 07947 478840 for further details.
