Thatcham's latest recruit is raring to go ahead of the new campaign

NEW Thatcham Town player Ben Cook admitted that it was a ‘no brainer’ in moving to Waterside Park ahead of the new season.

Cook, who plays mainly as an attacking midfielder joined the Kingfishers earlier this week from Wessex Premier side, Andover Town.

He becomes Danny Robinson’s latest summer recruit and joins a whole host of current players who have agreed deals for the 2018/19 season.

“I am really excited,” Cook said. “I had a few other options that I was going to view in pre-season, but as soon as Thatcham came along and I met Danny, it was a no brainer.

“I was hoping it was all going to go smoothly and that it was going to be done before pre-season, I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to get started.” He added.

The midfielder has represented Reading at youth level and also spent time with Oxford United and he believes this will help him progress with the Kingfishers.

“I’ve played at a few teams where there has been many different characters.

At Oxford, there are players who are playing professionally now and they leave good marks on you; how to apply yourself and how important it is to work hard.”

Cook knows what it’s like to join a team that’s on the horizon so he’s confident he can kick on with the club.

“I’ve come into successful teams before and it’s worked out, so hopefully it’ll be the same at Thatcham.

“My first aim is to try and get into the starting 11 every week.

“I’m more of an attacking midfielder so I always set myself targets for goals and assists and this year I want to be involved in 20 goals.” Cook added.

Robinson believes his latest signing will prove to be a good addition to his current squad.

The 32-year-old said: “Ben is a good technical young player with a good eye for a pass who can operate anywhere in midfield and in a number 10 role too.

“He’s energetic and not afraid to get on the ball and in all, he’s a signing that will complement our squad very well.” Added Robinson.