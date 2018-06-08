Newbury woman caught drink-driving

A NEWBURY motorist was caught behind the wheel after drinking nearly twice the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 30, was 42-year-old Ana Lucia Da Conceicao of Parsons Close.

She initially denied driving a red Toyota Aygo in Parsons Close, Newbury, on February 8 after drinking more than the legal limit.

However, Ms Da Conceicao subsequently changed her plea and admitted the offence.

The court heard that tests showed 69mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ms Da Conceicao was fined £506 and ordered to pay £650 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50.60.

In addition she was banned from driving for 18 months.