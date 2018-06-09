Quel effort! Couple complete cycling fundraiser

John and Lorraine Murrell reached the peak of their epic cycling journey in France last week to raise funds for The Rosemary Appeal.

The couple, who co-own Newbury-based marketing agency Industry, are pictured at the top of Mont Ventoux – having endured a gruelling ascent en route to the summit.

With an average gradient of 7.6 per cent and 21.4km long, Mont Ventoux is one of the hardest climbs to feature in the Tour de France.

The couple started their journey in Caen on May 18 and faced several long climbs through the Massif Central and the Ardèche, before tackling the legendary mountain and finishing in Nice.

Mr and Mrs Murrell cycled an average of 70 miles a day, with more than 65,000ft of climbing to help raise £4.5m to build a renal dialysis and cancer unit at the Greenham Trust Wing at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

So far, their pedalled efforts have seen them raise £3,000 for the cause.

Speaking after their mammoth challenge, Mr Murrell said: “It was a really good trip.

“It was hard work, but we made it and everybody was so supportive.

“Lorraine was grateful that she had done a lot of hills in Berkshire.

“We both got up there without putting a foot on the ground. It was spectacular up there.”