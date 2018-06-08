Alert after couple try to abduct schoolgirl near Aldworth

A HEADTEACHER has warned parents to be alert after a man and woman tried to abduct a schoolgirl.

The pupil was on her way home from the Downs School in Compton yesterday, Thursday, when the incident happened.

In a letter to parents and carers, the school stated: "I am writing to make you aware of a serious incident...near the village ofAldworth.

"One of our students alighted from her school bus and was in the process of walking home when a car pulled up beside her. There was a male driver and a female passenger. The driver attempted to persuade the student to get into the car, offering her a lift home.

"He then became more insistent, opening the back of the car and demanding that she get into it. At this point the student ran away as fast as she could."

The letter concludes by saying police have asked parents to be vigilant and to remind their children of the need to be "even more careful than usual while the incident is being investigated."

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact the police on the 101 number.