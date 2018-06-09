Residents recognised by the Queen in 2018 Birthday Honours List

Local residents have been recognised for their works in West Berkshire in the Queen's 2018 Birthday Honours list.

Michael John Bissell was appointed an MBE for services to fundraising, charity in Sri Lanka and the community in Reading and Newbury.

West Berkshire Councillor Virginia von Celsing (Con, Compton) was also appointed an MBE for public and political service.

Meanwhile, British Empire Medals were awarded to two residents.

Jennifer Nutt received the medal for services to the community in Pangbourne, Tidmarsh and Sulham.

And David Slack, from Yattendon, has been recognised for his voluntary services to the community in Kent and Berkshire.

