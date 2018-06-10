Car ploughs into Hungerford pub

A CAR has smashed into a popular pub in Hungerford during the busy Sunday lunch hour this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the John O’Gaunt Inn on Bridge Street shortly after the incident at midday, when an elderly gentleman reportedly crashed into the front of the listed building.

The blue Volkswagen Touran is said to have veered off the road before crashing straight into a bay window, creating a 12ft hole in the wall.

One of the pub's waiters had opened a section of the bay window which he was walking away from seconds before the car ploughed through it.

Mark Genders, the pub's owner, said the waiter was unharmed and he remained in good spirits.

The owner added that the 16th century venue would remain open as normal despite the incident.

Mr Genders said: “We were fully booked at lunch – we only had to cancel one table.

“We’ve remained open and are trading as normal and are carrying on in true World War Two fashion – we’ve just got a 12 foot hole in the wall.”

The elderly gentleman who was driving the car is said to have been picked up from the scene by his son after being assessed by ambulance personnel.

Two fire crews from Newbury were called to the scene at 12.20pm and were supervised by watch manager Steve Leonnard.

Crew manager Andy Grift said: "A car had left the road and collided with the windows of John O'Gaunt Pub.

"Nobody was injured and no one was trapped.

"The driver was okay when he left. He had just been cleared by the ambulance personnel."

The police and ambulance services, when contacted by the NWN, were unavailable for comment.

