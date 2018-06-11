Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Three teenage boys from Thatcham have been arrested following items being hurled at speeding traffic on the M4.

Thames Valley Police said that a number of vehicles were damaged on the M4 east of Chieveley Services in two separate incidents.

People were seen on the footbridge leading to Oareborough Lane in Hermitage, catapulting items at vehicles on the motorway below.

The incidents occurred at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 5 and Thursday 7.

Two people were seen on the overbridge and the front windscreen of a lorry was damaged in the incident on the 5th, and three offenders were seen at the same location on the 7th.

Police received reports of several vehicles, including lorries, vans and a coach carrying school children being damaged with windows and side panels being smashed.

The offenders are all described as white boys in their teens.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tara Hamilton said: "These acts are clearly extremely reckless, and it is only good fortune that nobody has been seriously injured.

"Traffic on the motorway at that time would have still been quite heavy, and throwing or catapulting items at vehicles is extremely dangerous and puts people's lives in danger.

"I am appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or seen people on the overbridge near to Chieveley Services, to contact 101 with information.

"I am also appealing to anybody who may have dash-cam footage available to make contact with us."

Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from Thatcham, have been arrested on suspicion of damaging or destroying property with intent to endanger life and obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

They have all been released on conditional bail until Monday, July 2.