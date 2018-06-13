Council awarded extra £3m to resurface district's roads

WEST Berkshire Council has been awarded an additional £3m from the Department for Transport (DfT) to resurface a number of its A, B and C roads.

The cash will enable the council to resurface 12 sites, including 1.74 miles of the A340 Pangbourne Road from the M4 overbridge to the A4 roundabout at Theale.

This is the largest of the 12 projects and works started on Monday and are scheduled to be completed by Thursday, July 5, ahead of a series of large-scale summer concerts being held at Englefield House.

The work is being done overnight, between 8pm and 5am, to minimise disruption for commuters and drivers who use this stretch of road.

A diversion will be in place along the A4 in to Reading and then out on the A329 to Pangbourne.

There will also be some shorter diversions around Bradfield for light vehicles.

Work has already started on pre-patching the A338 Wantage Road, Great Sheffield, B4000 Upper Lambourn Road, B4000 Ermin Street, Lambourn Woodlands, Aldworth and Compton Road, East Ilsley/Compton, B4009 Long Lane & B4009 Haw Lane and Common Lane, Bradfield.

West Berkshire Council executive member for highways and transport Jeanette Clifford said: “We are delighted to have won extra funding from DfT to improve some of our well-used roads.

“Upgrading the busy stretch of the A340 Pangbourne Road will provide great benefits to everyone who uses it.

“We’re making every effort to minimise disruption and to ensure that the work is completed well ahead of the summer programme at Englefield.”

For updates, visit www.roadworks.org