Oracle update: shopping centre set to reopen

But police say investigations are continuing after a suspicious package was found yesterday

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

PART of The Oracle shopping centre in Reading is set to reopen. 

It follows an incident yesterday in which a suspicious package was found in an area of the shopping centre at around 9am.

Police cordons were put in place while officers investigated and restaurants and shops in The Oracle and The Riverside were evacuated. 

An army bomb disposal unit arrived in the early afternoon at the site and a bomb disposal robot was sent in.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed the cordons have now been lifted and the shopping centre will re-open.

But one area of the shopping centre will remain cordoned off while investigation work continues.

Officers have said the suspect item was not a viable device, which seems to have been placed to cause disruption.

The police would like to reassure the public that there is no credible threat to people's safety, but investigations are continuing and members of the public are being advised to remain vigilant. 

Anyone with information who could assist the police should call 101, quoting reference 284 12/6/18.

